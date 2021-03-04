One man arrested after hours-long standoff in Southeast Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One man has been arrested after a standoff in Southeast Amarillo.

According to the Amarillo Police Department, on Wednesday, at around 4:28 p.m., the Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) was called to SE 11 and S Grand on a man wanted for a felony warrant, who was refusing to exit a business.

APD identified the man as Gabriel Palacio Toquinto, 35. Officers had attempted to arrest Toquinto last week on a felony warrant. However, he ran from officers, drove into a patrol car, then wrecked into a residence and escaped the area.

APD said that officers “received information on Toquinto earlier today and attempted to arrest him on this same felony warrant, but he evaded officers again.”

Due to traffic, and the danger of a possible pursuit, APD reported that the DPS helicopter was called to follow Toquinto. He drove to the business located at SE 11/Grand and when officers tried to arrest him, he went inside.

Said APD, “After numerous attempts to get Toquinto to exit the building, the CIRT was activated. Swat and Negotiators continued to try to talk to Toquinto and after several hours, he eventually came outside and was taken into custody, without incident.”

Toquinto was booked into Randall County Jail for federal probation violation and also for evading arrest or detention.