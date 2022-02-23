Update (2:40 p.m.)

Officials with the Amarillo Police Department told MyHighPlains.com on the scene that a juvenile female was involved in the shooting in the 3200 block of Mesa Verde Wednesday afternoon. She was then taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to police, officials are currently in the home with the person who called 911. As of 2:40 p.m. Wednesday, no suspects are in custody.

Original:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department are currently on the scene of a shooting in northeast Amarillo.

According to information from the department, officials with the Amarillo Police Department are at the 3200 block of Mesa Verde on a shooting.

This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates