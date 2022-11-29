UPDATE: 9:16 p.m.
The Amarillo Police Department said that officers were called to a parking lot at 6:40 p.m. in the 8500 block of I-40 east, Tuesday, on an unconscious and unresponsive woman. Police said they found a 34-year-old woman who was declared dead at the scene.
The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit was called to investigate and a person was taken into custody though police said that no one has been booked into jail as of yet.
APD said the investigation is ongoing.
Original Story:
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department is currently on the scene of what officials said is an active investigation into a homicide at I-40 and Lakeside Drive Tuesday night.
According to an official with APD, officers are currently investigating a potential homicide on I-40 and Lakeside Dr. Information is still limited at this time.
This is a developing story.
