Amarillo Police Officers Association Calls for Advertising Boycott of AGN Over Editorial Cartoon

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - The Amarillo Police Officers Association is calling for an advertising boycott of the Amarillo Globe-News.

The boycott is being called because of the controversial editorial cartoon posted in the paper on Monday.

The association is also calling for the same boycott of the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal for the same reason.

President of the Amarillo Police Officers Association, Norm Fisher said, "We intend to push back against this kind of cookie-cutter media garbage that fosters resentment and anger towards police officers in Texas."

The Amarillo Globe-News published an editorial defending the publication saying that editorial cartoons reflect the viewpoint of the author or creator, and not of AGN or the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

Read the full statement from the Amarillo Police Officers Association below.

