AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) The Amarillo Police Department is offering tips to stay safe this summer and for the approaching summer holidays.
APD offered tips for visiting drinking establishments saying:
- Leave with the people you came with.
- If you do decide to leave with someone new, have a backup plan and a means of regaining control over where you are and where you are going. Do not be dependent on a stranger!
- If you choose to drink at a bar, restaurant, or other establishment that serves alcohol It is always best not to accept any drinks from a stranger. If you didn’t see it poured it’s better to pour it out.
- Do not leave your drinks unattended and if you move bring it with you! A lot can happen in a mere second – Check this out – https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cap7EA4Mrja/
- Be aware of how you feel. If the way you are feeling is inconsistent with how much you have consumed, ask for help from someone you really know.
- Bring a sober friend!!! They are great for getting you home safe; not only in terms of driving but in helping to keep an eye on things while you are out.
- Download an App. A circle of 6 from Circulo will notify 6 selected contacts if you are in danger or need help. Life 360 – share your location with trusted friends if you get separated Noonlight – offers a simple and easy-to-use app to notify friends (without alerting others) of your location and that you are in need of aid.
- If you fall victim to or observe a situation like this, please call the police as soon as possible.
- To anyone thinking of putting something in someone else’s food or drink, Don’t, it’s illegal. It is a felony under Texas Penal Code section 22.09. Tampering With Consumer Product. It can also lead to other charges depending on the circumstances.