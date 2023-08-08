AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers announced that the reward amount has increased to $10,000 for tips related to the June burglary of Central Church of Christ.

As previously reported on MyHighPlains.com, the Central Church of Christ on Madison Street was burglarized on June 27 at around 1:24 a.m. The suspect described by officials was a “slim” man “wearing a black hood over his face with the eyes cut out.”

Officials noted that the man allegedly entered the church by breaking a window and may have cut his right wrist while entering the building. While inside, officials said the man allegedly used a knife “to do substantial damage to the interior of the church.”

The $10,000 reward is the second time the reward for tips related to the incident has been increased. In July, officials announced that previously the reward had been brought up to $5,000.

The incident was also noted by officials as the third church burglary to have happened in the Amarillo area in the course of May and June, including St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in May.

Anyone with information on the church vandalism is asked to call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400 or submit a tip by visiting amapolice.org or through the P3 Tips App.