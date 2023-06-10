UPDATE: at 8:40 p.m.

Officials with the Amarillo Police Department report that at around 8:20 p.m., the elderly woman was located and will be reunited with her sister.

Original Story

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department ask the public for help locating an elderly woman who could be lost.

According to an APD press release, officers need help locating elderly woman, 84, who was driving a red Dodge truck.

APD said the woman last talked to her sister at around 6 p.m. on June 10, while she was headed to her sister’s house for dinner.

The release states that the route she normally takes is blocked due to recent flooding and the sister is concerned she got lost.

APD details that she lives near 4400 Lipscomb St. and was headed to her sister’s house in the area of 4200 Mesa Circle.

Officials said if anyone has seen her or knows her location, please call the Amarillo Police at 806-378-3038, option 2.