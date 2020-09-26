Missing juvenile found safe

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department helped locate a missing 10-year-old on Saturday, Sept. 26.
The APD said the juvenile has been located and is safe and that he was returned home to his family.
