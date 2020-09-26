Missing juvenile found safe

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Amarillo Police Red Logo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department helped locate a missing 10-year-old on Saturday, Sept. 26.

The APD said the juvenile has been located and is safe and that he was returned home to his family.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss