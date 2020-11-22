Amarillo Police needs help locating a missing endangered woman with dementia

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police need your help locating a missing elderly woman with dementia.
She is identified as Laurie Ann Robertson, a white female, 61.
She is 5′ 5″, approximately 120 pounds, with black and gray hair. It is unknown what she is wearing. She was last seen at 2 AM on November 22 at her home in the 4400 block of Cline.
She did not take a vehicle. Her husband woke up at 9 AM and discovered she was missing.
If you have any information about Laurie, please call the Amarillo PD at 806-378-3038.
