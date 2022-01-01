Amarillo Police need your help locating a missing autistic man

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department needs your help locating a missing endangered Autistic male.

Kendall Wyatt, a white male, 6’1” and weighs approximately 250 lbs, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Kendall was last seen wearing a black puffy jacket, a turquoise shirt with an alien design, blue sweat pants with the letters AF on them, and black shoes.

Kendall is autistic and doesn’t speak. He was last seen around 7 PM in the 1600 block of Lawson. Please be on the lookout for Kendall and if you see him, contact APD immediately at 806-378-3038.