AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police need your help locating a missing 8-year-old boy.

He was last seen near Tradewinds School on S. Williams Street around 9 pm. The boy is identified as Kaleb Thornburg. He is 4 feet tall and weighs 100 pounds. Kaleb has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt with a flag on it, with black shorts and white and black Nike brand shoes.

If anyone has seen Kaleb or knows where he might be, you are asked to call the APD dispatch at 806-378-3038.