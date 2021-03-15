AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department is asking for help locating a missing man they believe may be in danger.
Mark Sherrouse is 6’01” and weighs 235lbs. His hair is brown and eyes are blue. Mark was last seen around noon Sunday, March 14, in the area of SE 27 and S Osage said APD.
APD said if anyone has seen Mark or has any information about his location, please call the Amarillo Police Dispatch at 806-378-3038.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Amarillo Police need help locating man believed to be in danger
- Congress looks toward infrastructure bill after COVID relief deal passed
- How Gov. Greg Abbott plans to punish Texas cities that defund police
- APH reports 28 new cases of COVID-19, 6 deaths, 70 recoveries in the Amarillo Area
- Three arrested after car chase north of Dumas