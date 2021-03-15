Amarillo Police need help locating man believed to be in danger

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department is asking for help locating a missing man they believe may be in danger.

Mark Sherrouse is 6’01” and weighs 235lbs. His hair is brown and eyes are blue. Mark was last seen around noon Sunday, March 14, in the area of SE 27 and S Osage said APD.

APD said if anyone has seen Mark or has any information about his location, please call the Amarillo Police Dispatch at 806-378-3038.