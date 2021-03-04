Amarillo Police need help locating a missing child

The Amarillo Police Department is asking for help in locating Adeline Paige Welch a missing child believed to be in danger.
She is about 3′ and weighs 26 pounds. She was last seen wearing pink jeans and a white shirt said APD.
The suspect Maranda Nicole Nichols, age 30, is 5′ and 110 pounds, has green eyes and is bald or wearing an unknown colored wig according to Amarillo Police.
APD said they are possibly in a white 2006 Toyota Highlander with Texas license plate MWS8187 and it has a “Princess on Board” window sticker in the rear window.
According to APD, Adeline is believed to be in immediate danger.
If anyone has seen her or knows her location you are asked to call the Amarillo Police Immediately at 806-378-3038.