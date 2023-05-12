AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department and the Amarillo Municipal Court are addressing concerns residents reportedly have regarding online defensive driving courses.

According to a news release from the Amarillo Police Department, officials said that some of those who have recently received a citation have also received a text message with a link to take an online course to dismiss the citation.

While officials stressed the course is legitimate, officials said that individuals need to go through a process to receive credit for the course. According to the release, the first thing a person who receives a citation should do is contact the Amarillo Municipal Court, because permission to take a course for dismissing a citation is required to be given by the court.

“We would not want anyone to pay for a course and later find out that they will have to pay to take it again or not be eligible for dismissal,” the release said.

According to the release, those with questions about the citation should contact the court at 806-378-3082.