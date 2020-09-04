Amarillo Police: More officers patrolling roads during Labor Day weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — With more people expected to be on the road during the Labor Day weekend, Amarillo Police are working to put more officers on the roads.

“I think right now, we’re expected to see more people traveling this weekend because people have been cooped up,” Cpl. Jeb Hilton with the Amarillo Police Department said.

Cpl. Hilton said they have increased patrol units for the holiday weekend through a yearly grant.

“Every year we get a traffic support grant through TxDOT,” Cpl. Hilton explained.

This year that grant will go toward funding extra staffing and putting certain COVID-19 safety protocols in place for officers.

He said around one to five additional officers will patrol the roads within the Amarillo area.

“With this grant, that allows us to afford those extra officers on patrol. We will also have our regular patrol officers looking for violations but these are just extras that are afforded by that grant,” Cpl. Hilton explained.

“Our officers are wearing masks, they are sanitizing and trying to distance as much as possible,” Cpl. Hilton added.

Just like every year, Cpl. Hilton said officers will be looking out for drunk driving and other traffic violations.

“With this traffic enforcement grant we’re going to be enforcing driving while intoxicated, we’re going to be enforcing seat belts, speed violations, and other violations that we see,” Cpl. Hilton said.