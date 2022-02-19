AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department said the man shot at a business on Sixth Street by an officer Tuesday this week has died.

Jacob Salas Tijerina, 40, was shot after police responded to a mental health call in the area.

Police said Tijerina made a statement and pointed a gun at officers before they shot him.

According to the court record, Tijerina had a pending misdemeanor charge of indecent assault filed in April of last year.

A complaint was filed this week against Tijerina for the charge of sex abuse of a child, continuous with a victim under 14.

Documents show Tijerina was possibly abusing the victim since 2018.

Amarillo Police said they have been investigating that case for a while now.