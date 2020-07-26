Amarillo Police make arrest at Walmart, reviewing use of force

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department said officers used force to arrest a subject at Walmart on Saturday, July 25, after they said the subject refused to show his hands from under his body and continued to try and get away.

APD said officers responded to the WalMart at 3700 E. IH40 on a disturbance in the parking lot shortly after 8 p.m.

According to APD, the officers that arrived were told the subject, a man, approached a person in a car, demanded money and then punched out a window of the car after being refused.

The victim then chased the suspect through the parking lot, according to the APD. Officials said the first officer who arrived learned what happened and attempted to arrest the suspect, who was still being pursued by the victim.

Police said the suspect jumped into the bed of a moving pickup while trying to evade the pursuing officer. APD said the officer attempted to arrest the suspect, who refused and then jumped on the roof of the pickup, went over the hood, and took off running again.

According to APD, it was then, a bystander tackled the suspect as other officers arrived to assist.

APD said as officers attempted to subdue the suspect on the ground, he refused to show his hands from under his body and continued to try and getaway.

It was then, according to APD, that officers struck the suspect multiple times. APD said after which, officers were able to handcuff the suspect.

According to APD, officers arrested Guillermo Torres, 32, and took him to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries. Torres was later booked into the Potter County Detention Center on three charges: Criminal Mischief, Resisting Arrest, and Evading Arrest with Previous Conviction.

The Amarillo Police Department said their policy requires comprehensive reporting on use of force, and that every use of force incident is reviewed by a supervisor and command staff to ensure that the force complies with policy and law.

APD added that the body camera footage, along with any public video submitted, and the reports made by all officers on scene will be reviewed in this and in all use of force incidents.

The police department also thanked the bystander who helped police saying, “Although we never recommend putting yourself in danger, the Amarillo Police Department would like to thank the bystander who helped subdue this dangerous individual.”

More from MyHighPlains.com: