According to APD, at around 11 p.m. Sunday, officers received information of threats of a school shooting made on social media.

Police said school liaison officers and the Amarillo Independent School District were aware of the threats and worked to address the situation.

Amarillo Police did not identify which school the threat was made to but said they have no reason to believe that there is a continued threat to the school.