AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department working on a new way to engage with the community by launching a podcast.

The department officially launched the podcast in February, talking about everything APD.

Sgt. Carla Burr said the department’s main goal is to open up and be more transparent with the community.

The podcast will discuss different topics, like crimes that have happened, crime prevention, and more Sgt. Burr said they also want to get into issues and hot topics in the Amarillo community, opening the door for transparency and letting the community be in the conversation.

“We don’t want to be talking just to hear ourselves talk we want the community to, to be engaged with us on this. So we’re hoping that whatever we put out is going to reach somebody, or you know, most, at least a part of our community that maybe didn’t know that before,” said Sgt. Burr.

A way they want to accomplish that is through community feedback. Sgt. Burr said they encourage people to comment and write in topics they want to hear the department discuss.

To write in a question or suggest a topic, email crimeprevention@amarillo.gov.

APD’s podcast is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Anchor. It’s also available on the department’s Facebook Page and YouTube Channel.

