AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department is asking for help locating Asley Nichole Crumbley, 25, who was last seen Saturday, May 14, at around 8:30 a.m.

Police describe Crumbley as 5’2″, 110-115 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Her hair might have some light brown dyed streaks in it as well. She was last seen around 8:30 am on Saturday walking away from an argument near the liquor store at NE 19th and North Grand, heading toward the Toot N Totum.

APD said the Amarillo Police Special Victims Unit is currently investigating this incident and believe Crumbley to be endangered. If anyone has seen or knows anything about her whereabouts, call the Amarillo Police at 806-378-3038. Those who want to remain anonymous can call the Amarillo Crimestoppers at 806-374-4400. A tip can be submitted through the p3 tips app or on the website at amapolice.org.

