AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department is asking the public for information regarding a Sunday morning shooting in northwest Amarillo that left one man with “non-life-threatening injuries.”

According to APD, at around 4 a.m. early Sunday morning officers were called to the 1500 block of Bell Street on shots being fired in the area. Upon arrival, APD noted that officers found several unoccupied vehicles had been shot while a 22-year-old man was on his way to an area hospital with a gunshot wound.

APD detailed that police learned that the man in the hospital had a “brief confrontation” with several people in the parking lot before he was allegedly shot. One of the people was described as wearing a black hoodie and colorful beanie and carrying a pistol, while another one was described as wearing a gray jacket and carrying an AR pistol with a green laser light, according to APD.

The people in the parking lot, according to APD, fled the area in an “unknown” vehicle. The Violent Crimes Detectives are investigating the incident.

The community is asked to call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400 if they have any information on the incident. All tips are anonymous, and you can also go to their website at www.amapolice.org or download the P3 tips app and make a tip there.

