Amarillo Police looking for suspect in connection to attempted kidnapping

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that it is looking for a suspect in connection with an attempted kidnapping.

According to APD, on August 25 at around 4 a.m., officers were called to a possible kidnapping of a 19 year-old women.

Amarillo Police said the women had been in a previous relationship with a 20-year-old man and they were in a vehicle in south Amarillo.

APD said officers the vehicle but lost it due to erratic driving by the driver, and were able to find it again at Tradewind Street and Loop 335.

The woman was the only one in the vehicle, APD saying, the man had fled the vehicle on foot.

APD said the woman was treated for minor injuries.

The Amarillo Police Department said they are still looking for the man and the investigation is ongoing.