AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department are asking for the public’s help in looking for a 21-year-old Amarillo resident who police are calling a “missing endangered adult.”

According to a news release, officers with the department identified the man as Kendall David Wyatt. Wyatt was described as a 21-year-old man who is around 6’2″ and weighs around 250 lbs. Wyatt was last seen wearing a gray and burgundy striped shirt, black shorts, and white shoes.

Kendall David Wyatt photo provided by the Amarillo Police Department

According to the release, Wyatt was seen around 8:45 a.m. Friday leaving a residence in the 1600 block of Lawson. Police officials said that Wyatt is on “the spectrum” and is non-verbal. They also said that Wyatt is known to go to busy intersections throughout the city of Amarillo.

If anyone sees Wyatt or has any information on his location, individuals are asked to call the AECC at 806-278-3038.