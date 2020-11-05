Amarillo Police looking for missing 68-year-old woman

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo police need help finding a missing 68-year-old woman.
Linda Despres is described as 5’7”, weighs 195 pounds, has brown eyes, brown and partially gray hair, fair skin, with a scar across her throat from a previous surgery.
Despres was last seen on Nov. 4 at approximately 10 a.m., possibly wearing a light green shirt and blue or gray pants.
Despres is driving a white 2013 Toyota Camry bearing handicap tag TX- 1LGXK.
If anyone has any information on Linda Despres, please call the Amarillo Police Department at 806-378-3038.
