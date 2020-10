AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department said they are looking for a missing two-year-old girl.

APD said Catalina Navarrete was last seen in the 1100 block of S. Garfield Street, wearing Mickey Mouse underwear.

If anyone sees Catalina or knows her location, you are asked to call the Amarillo Police Department at 378-3038.