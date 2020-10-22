Amarillo Police looking for missing 19-year-old

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police need helping finding a missing 19-year-old.

Jonathan Mullins is described as 5’9”, with brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen on Oct. 11.

Police said Mullins has a 2009 Ford F-150 pickup with a lift gate and dealer tags.

Officials said Mullins has an emotional support dog that was left behind with his family.

The photo shows most recent pictures of Jonathan, his tattoos, his vehicle, and what he was last seen wearing.

If anyone has any information regarding his whereabouts, contact APD SVU at 806-378-3038.

