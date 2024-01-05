AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department asked the community for information regarding an armed robbery that was reported at a Toot’n Totum on South Georgia Street on Friday morning.

APD detailed that at around 6:40 a.m. on Friday, officers responded to a robbery at a Toot’n Totum located on the 800 block of South Georgia Street. A man, described by APD as wearing a hoodie and a mask, allegedly threatened an employee with a gun before running from the scene on foot with an “undisclosed” amount of money and lottery tickets.

The APD Robbery Unit, according to the department, is currently investigating the incident and asked for any information from the public.

Contact Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400 download the p3 tips app or go to their website at amapolice.org. Any information given to Amarillo Crime Stoppers will remain confidential.