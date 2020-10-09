Amarillo Police looking for information on a stabbing that left one injured

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police are looking for information on a stabbing that left one person with life-threatening injures.

It happened around 11:25 p.m. on Thursday.

Amarillo Police said officers were called to the area of NE 10th and Taylor on a man who had been stabbed.

Police said the was found with an injury to his upper torso, and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

If anyone has any information on this assault, they are asked to contact the Amarillo Police at 806-378-3038. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also go to www.amapolice.org, or download the P3 tips app, and make a tip there.

More from MyHighPlains.com: