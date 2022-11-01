AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department are asking if the public has any information on a Saturday evening shooting in north Amarillo.

According to a news release from the department, officers were called to the intersection of NE 15th and N Cleveland around 11 p.m. Saturday on a call of a man who had been shot. Officials said that witnesses allegedly stated that a dark-colored vehicle had been involved in an accident with the victim and after the accident, shots were allegedly fired from the vehicle.

If individuals have information about this incident, the Amarillo Police Department is asking for individuals to call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. Anonymous tips can also be submitted on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers website or by using the P3 Tips mobile application.