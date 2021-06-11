Amarillo police issue 577 tickets and warnings, make 31 arrests during ‘Click it or Ticket’ campaign

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department (APD) has reported its final results for the Click it or Ticket campaign that ran from May 24 through June 6. The Department ran the campaign with a grant from the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) to fund extra officers focused on seatbelt and child restraint laws during that time.

During the campaign, the APD Motors Unit reported a number of tickets and warnings given:

219 seatbelt tickets

14 child restraint tickets

92 speeding tickets

15 Distracted Driving tickets (cell phone use while driving)

238 warnings and tickets for “other violations”

Grant-funded officers, said the APD, also made numerous arrests:

Six municipal misdemeanor level arrests

Two county court charge level arrests

Two felony charge level arrests

21 warrants served

“Seatbelt and child restraint enforcement will continue to be strict in Amarillo, even with the Click it or Ticket campaign coming to an end.” said the APD, “The Amarillo Police Department currently has a comprehensive traffic grant from the Texas Department of Transportation that funds extra officers to concentrate enforcement efforts on DWI, Speeding, Seatbelt, and Child Restraint laws throughout the year.”

The APD also noted to the community that wearing a seatbelt reduces the risk of fatal crash injuries by 45% for those in a car, and 60% for those in a “light truck.”