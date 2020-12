UPDATE: Missing elderly female has been located and is safe. She has been returned to her family.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — APD is searching for a 71-year-old white female.

She was last seen in the 3600 block of Northeast 21st Avenue wearing a blue jacket over a gray/dark blue long sweater, blue pants, white shoes, glasses with blue frames.

She has shoulder-length gray curly hair.