AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that officers are currently investigating the body of a man on Tuesday that was found in a dumpster in an alley in north Amarillo.

According to officers, police were called to the 2800 block of Oak Drive on a dead man who was found in a dumpster in the alley Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the APD Homicide unit is investigating and is asking for information.

Anyone with information was asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. Information can also be given anonymously online at www.amapolice.org or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app.