AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the Amarillo Police Department (APD), officers responded to an early Sunday morning “shots fired” call in the Washington Street area.

APD detailed that at 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 10, officers were called to a “loud party” in the 1000 block of South Washington Street. APD said first responding officers saw what appeared to be teenagers, leaving the area on foot when police heard “several gunshots” from the 1000 block of southwest 11th Avenue.

Officers found a 17-year-old boy “unconscious” in the yard nearby with APD stating that officers checked the teen and “found no signs of a gunshot wound.” The teen was then treated at the scene and released to a parent and, according to APD, no other injuries were reported.

APD noted that multiple “spent shell casings” were found at the scene and collected as evidence. APD said that the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department at 378-3038 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400. Tips can also be given anonymously online at www.amapolice.org or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app.