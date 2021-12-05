Amarillo Police investigating shooting on Matador Trail

Local News

by: Maya Nascimento

Posted: / Updated:

via APD Facebook page.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An investigation is underway after a person was found shot at a home in the 4700 block of Matador Trail on Sunday, Dec. 5, the Amarillo Police Department said.

According Cpl. Jeb Hilton, crews were called to the address at around 9:50 a.m. on reports that a person had been shot. However, Cpl. Hilton said the details of the shooting are unclear at this time.

Police said a man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Crime Scene Investigation Unit is on the scene.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as details are made available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

Don't Miss