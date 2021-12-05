Amarillo Police investigating shooting on Matador Trail

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An investigation is underway after a person was found shot at a home in the 4700 block of Matador Trail on Sunday, Dec. 5, the Amarillo Police Department said.

According Cpl. Jeb Hilton, crews were called to the address at around 9:50 a.m. on reports that a person had been shot. However, Cpl. Hilton said the details of the shooting are unclear at this time.

Police said a man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Crime Scene Investigation Unit is on the scene.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as details are made available.