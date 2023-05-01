AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that it is investigating a Monday afternoon shooting that took place in northeast Amarillo.

According to police, at around 3:25 p.m., officers were called to the 1200 block of Iris St on a shooting. Police said a man with a gunshot wound was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said they have detained all parties who they suspect are involved. None of the individuals were identified by police. The Amarillo Police Department is investigating the incident.