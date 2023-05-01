AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that it is investigating a Monday afternoon shooting that took place in northeast Amarillo.
According to police, at around 3:25 p.m., officers were called to the 1200 block of Iris St on a shooting. Police said a man with a gunshot wound was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police said they have detained all parties who they suspect are involved. None of the individuals were identified by police. The Amarillo Police Department is investigating the incident.
This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.
