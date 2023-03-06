AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that a student was reportedly injured after a shooting in north Amarillo around 2 p.m. on Monday.

According to APD, officers were called to the area of the 2000 block of N. Arthur on multiple shots fired. Police said one student on the tennis courts at Palo Duro High School was shot in the hand by what police said was a stray bullet from the incident.

At around that time, police said Palo Duro High School went into lockdown out of safety for the students. Officials from the Amarillo Independent School District said that Hamlet Elementary was also under lockdown. Both schools have since been released from a “secure status.”

Police said that there is no indication right now that the shooting involved students or that the incident happened at either school. The student was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The department said that the violent crimes unit and CSI are investigating the incident.

In a statement provided to MyHighPlains.com from Amarillo ISD, officials said:

We secured the campuses of Palo Duro High School and Hamlet Elementary this afternoon after reports of gunshots in the neighborhood west of the Palo Duro High School tennis courts. During a secure, the outside doors of school buildings are locked and students remain inside. A student at Palo Duro who was located outside on the tennis courts received a minor, non-life-threatening injury to the hand and was taken to the hospital as a precaution. The safety of our students and staff is always our top priority. We communicated regular updates to parents throughout the situation and we’re grateful for their patience and support and for the diligence of Amarillo ISD Police and Amarillo Police. Amarillo ISD Officials

The Amarillo Police Department said it does not have suspects in custody currently. Anyone with information was asked to call Crimestoppers at 806-374-4400, or make a tip on the website, amapolice.org, or on the P3 tips app.