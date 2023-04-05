AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that officers are investigating a shooting at an apartment in east Amarillo Wednesday night.
According to police, officers were called to an apartment in the 2500 block of South Spring St on a shooting at around 9:05 p.m. and found one man who had been shot.
Police said he was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The alleged suspect left the scene before officers arrived.
Police are investigating the incident.
This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.
