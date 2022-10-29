AMARILLO, Texas (KMAR/KCIT) — According to the Amarillo Police Department, at around 3:13 p.m. on Oct. 29, officers were dispatched to a home on NW 19th on a man who had been shot.

According to Sergent Carla Burr with APD, the shooting occurred at a gas station in the area of NE 24th and Dumas Drive.

APD said the victim was pumping gas and someone came up and shot him multiple times. The victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Unit are investigating and this is an active investigation.