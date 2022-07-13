AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department has asked the community for information as it works to investigate a Saturday shooting.

According to the police department, officers were called to the 700 block of Pittsburg Street at around 2:33 a.m. on Saturday with reports of a shooting. A suspect pulled up to the home involved in a white truck before getting out of the truck, firing multiple times into the home, and leaving.

No injuries were reported from the incident, according to the police department, and the investigation is ongoing through the Amarillo Police Department Violent Crimes Detective Unit.

Police also released a picture of the suspect vehicle involved in the shooting. Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call the Amarillo Police Department at 378-3038 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400. Tips can also be given anonymously online at www.amapolilce.org or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app.

