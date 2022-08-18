AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Amarillo Police Department, investigators with the homicide unit are investigating the death of a woman after an early Thursday morning call.

Officers were called to the 7200 block of Athens at around 5:11 a.m. on Thursday, according to the department, on a woman “with apparent gunshot wounds.” When officers arrived, they reported finding a woman dead at the scene.

The Amarillo Police Department Homicide unit is investigating the case, and officials noted that the area is “still an active scene.”

Those traveling through the area of the 7200 block of Athens should consider alternate routes, or otherwise be aware of investigators and other officials on or near the roadway.