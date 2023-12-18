AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department said that it is investigating after pieces of bone were discovered at a reported “possible human burial site” in northeast Amarillo.

According to the police, officers began a search with a team of certified cadaver dogs in the area of Smelter Road on Wednesday after receiving information about a “possible human burial site” in the area. After “several days” of searching and the use of a ground penetrating radar, according to police, officials identified an area for further investigation near Smelter Road and Hastings Avenue.

Police said that pieces of bone were recovered at the site, though it is unknown at this time if the bones belong to a human or an animal. Officials noted that the bones will be sent off for further lab analysis.