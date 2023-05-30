AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding a Monday evening robbery at a convenience store in north Amarillo.

According to a news release from the department, officers were sent to a convenience store in the 900 block of Amarillo Boulevard East around 8:12 p.m. Monday on a call of an armed robbery. The release stated that individuals at the scene told officers that two men wearing dark clothes and masks went into the store and demanded money at gunpoint.

Officials said that an “undisclosed amount of cash” was given to the suspects, who reportedly left the store on foot. The release stressed that no one was injured in the incident.

The department said in the release that the violent crimes unit of the Amarillo Police Department is investigating the incident. If anyone has information on the incident, they are asked to call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400, visit the Crime Stoppers website or download the P3 tips mobile application.