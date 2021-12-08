Amarillo Police investigating large fight in parking lot near school

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department said officers responded to a large fight in a parking lot near a local school on Wednesday, Dec. 8.

APD said at around 1 p.m., its liaison officers learned about two fights happening off-campus in a parking lot in the 2000 block of South Western Street. Officers said while they were investigating the first incident, a large crowd gathered in a parking lot in the 3700 block of Wolflin Avenue and a large fight broke out, involving several people.

Authorities said liaison officers on scene and other responding authorities were able to break up the fight. According to APD, no arrests have been made yet, but they will continue to investigate the incident.

This is a developing story, and we’ll bring more updates as they are made available.