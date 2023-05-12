AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that it is investigating a shooting in central Amarillo that left two people injured Friday morning.

According to APD, at around 12 a.m., officers were called to the 1600 block of South Georgia St on a shooting. Police said someone at the scene told officers that they were driving west on I-40 when a vehicle pulled up beside them and began honking before pointing a gun out of the vehicle at them.

Police said the victim told them they tried to slow down in an effort to get away. The suspect vehicle continued to point a gun at the victim. The victim said they pulled their own gun and fired at the suspect vehicle hitting the front passenger and the driver.

The suspect vehicle then drove to the hospital.

The driver of the suspect vehicle, identified by police as a 20-year-old, and the front passenger, identified as a 17-year-old, were admitted with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said a third passenger, identified as Marco Drube, 24, was seen on security footage allegedly discarding the gun from the vehicle into a trashcan.

The Amarillo Police Department said Drube was arrested for “tampering with evidence,” and booked into the Potter County Detention Center. Charges are pending for the other two suspects when they are released from the hospital.

The victim in the case was not injured. Police said officers are investigating the incident.