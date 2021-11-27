Amarillo Police investigating early morning homicide near downtown

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department said it is investigating an early morning homicide that happened near downtown on Saturday, Nov. 27.

According to a press release, the Amarillo Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call at 12:39 a.m. from a man speaking Spanish. It said the man quit talking before a translator could get on the line or an address could be obtained, and the caller taker could tell he was in distress.

APD said they were able to trace the cell phone call to the area of the 400 block of Southeast 15th Ave. When emergency personnel responded, they located the correct address to be in the 1400 block of South Pierce Street, where officers found the back door open and Gonzalo Zubia, 34, dead in a back room. They said he died of a gunshot wound.

This case is being investigated by APD Homicide Unit. They asked anyone who has information that could help the investigation to call them at 806-378-9468 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also give tips online on APD’s website or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app.

APD also said with the details on this case and so many people using cell phones and not landlines, they would like to stress the importance of giving your address as soon as possible during an emergency call. As it happened in this case, authorities can often track emergency calls on cell phones to a location close to where they are being made, and sometimes, the exact address, however, they are not always accurate. APD highlighted your address is one of the first pieces of information you should provide during an emergency call in order to allow emergency crews to respond without delays.