AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that it is investigating three drive-by shootings in multiple areas of the city.

According to the police department, officers were called to drive-by shootings in southwest and east Amarillo that happened Tuesday morning and early Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the first shooting was at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 4200 block of south Fannin Street. Police said officers found multiple shell casings in the street and a home was struck by gunfire but no injuries were reported by police. Officers said the suspected vehicle in that shooting could be a gold or brown colored sedan.

Officers were called on a second shooting at around 12:13 p.m. Tuesday in the area of south Nelson St and 5th. Police said they found a home was hit by gunfire and found several shell casings in the area. No injuries were reported. Police believe the suspect vehicle was a dark-colored 4-door car.

Police were called to a third drive-by shooting at 12:31 p.m. on Tuesday in the 1000 block of Stuart Drive. Police said they found a home was hit by gunfire though no injuries were reported. Several shell casings were found in the street. Police said they believe the suspect vehicle is a white 4-door sedan.