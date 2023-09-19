AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department said that the Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a late Monday night shooting in northeast Amarillo that left one man hospitalized after being shot multiple times.
According to the police, officers responded to a home in the 100 block of South Carolina Street at around 11:40 p.m. on Monday after a call about shots being fired. Two people were found at the home when officers arrived, one of whom had been shot multiple times. The injured man was hospitalized with “non-life-threatening” injuries.
Witnesses, according to police, said that three men were seen running from the home and leaving in a dark-colored sedan.
Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400 or submit an anonymous tip either online or through the P3 Tips App.
