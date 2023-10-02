AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department released information on a Saturday morning crash in which a 69-year-old man was hit and killed by a vehicle in the area of Wolflin and Port.
According to police, officers responded to the area of Wolflin and Port at around 11:44 a.m. on Saturday after a report of the crash. Officials arrived at the 6800 block of Wolflin and found a man being “medically treated by witnesses,” and officers took over until medical personnel arrived. The department said that the man who was hit, identified as 69-year-old Johnathan Mack Minium, was hospitalized but later died due to his injuries.
Police said that officers learned that a woman driving a black Dodge Journey had been traveling westbound on Wolflin, then hit Minium while she was driving through the intersection at Wolflin and Port while he was diagonally crossing the street.
Police said that the crash is being investigated by the Traffic Investigation Unit of the Amarillo Police Department.
