AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department announced that it is investigating a body found Thursday morning on a solid waste truck.

According to police, officers responded to the City of Amarillo Solid Waste Collection Station on the 800 block of southeast 26th Ave. at around 7:14 a.m. Thursday. While the person was identified, the name had not yet been released at the time of the report.

The department noted detectives were investigating the scene as of 9:14 a.m.

This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates.