AMARILLO, Texas (KMAR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding a crash involving a pedestrian that happened Saturday night.

According to an APD press release, officers were dispatched to the intersection of south Western Street and Shelby Drive at around 9:56 p.m. on Oct. 22.

Officers said a 2004 Chrysler Pacifica struck a 44-year-old woman who had walked into traffic.

APD added that the woman was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officials said the driver of the Chrysler was not injured.

The Amarillo Police Department states that this incident is under investigation by the Amarillo Police Department Traffic Unit.